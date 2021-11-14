Tip-Off Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Fairfield

The Boston College men’s basketball team returns to action today against Fairfield. The Eagles are coming off of one of their most dominant wins in recent memory, absolutely demolishing Holy Cross in an 85-55 victory on Friday night. The Stags, who haven’t played since Tuesday, are coming off a 7 point loss at Providence.

Who: Boston College Eagles (2-0) vs. Fairfield Stags (0-1)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and encourages mask wearing

Tip Off Time: Sunday, November 14 at 4:00 PM

How to Watch: The game will air on ACC Network Extra. Watch online here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Series Record: The Eagles lead this series 27-11 and won by 10 points when the teams last met (in 2018).