UMass Lowell Defeats Boston College Men’s Hockey

The Boston College men’s hockey team continues to struggle to win more than 1 win a weekend. The Eagles defeated UConn 2-1 last night, but fell to UMass Lowell by a score of 4-2 tonight.

Lowell jumped out to a 1-0 lead with 5 minutes to go in the first period and carried that lead into intermission. Lowell jumped ahead to a 2-0 lead in the second, but BC dominated the scoring for the rest of the period.

First, Trevor Kuntar scored in a scrum around the net, a goal that stood after a significant review. Marc McLaughlin then tied things up on the power play.

Unfortunately Lowell dominated the final period of play, scoring 2 goals and shutting BC out to skate away with a 4-2 victory.

Next up, the Eagles host Maine for a 2 game series at the end of next week.