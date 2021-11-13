Boston College football defeats Georgia Tech, 41-30

The Boston College Eagles traveled down to Atlanta to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this afternoon, November 13th, for their final away game of the regular season. The Eagles won 41-30 after an explosion on offense that saw Eagles QB Phil Jurkovec pass for 2 TDs and rush for 3 himself.

BC entered the game after finally winning a game in the first time in weeks, achieved under the leadership of returning QB Phil Jurkovec and a great defensive performance. Georgia Tech, on the other hand, entered the game at 3-6 on a 3-game losing streak and on the edge of falling out of bowl eligibility.

It was a raucous first half, beginning with a long TD strike to Zay Flowers and a GT returned kickoff for a TD. The offenses were very difficult to stop, especially Phil Jurkovec who delivered 2 deeeeep passing TDs and 2 rushing TDs himself. At halftime, it was already the highest scoring ACC contest of BC’s season, as the Eagles led 28-21.

The 2nd half saw less scoring after Georgia Tech mustered just a FG in the 3rd quarter and got picked off at the 3-yard line as they were going for more. A BC FG and a GT TD later, it looked like the game was set to be tied up at 31, but the Yellow Jackets missed their PAT and still trailed 31-30 with about 9 minutes to go in the game. BC took the ball and scored their first TD since the first half, a 31 yard Phil Jurkovec run, and went up by 8 with just 2:48 remaining. But Georgia Tech got sacked twice, once on fourth down, and couldn’t pull off the comeback. A quick BC FG put the game out of reach and Boston College ensured bowl-eligibility with the win.