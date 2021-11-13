Boston College Women’s Basketball 75, Holy Cross 50: Recap and Key Takeaways

The Boston College women’s basketball team earned another dominant win tonight, defeating Holy Cross 75-50 at Conte.
The first half started out with a lot of back and forth baskets, with the game staying tied. As the first quarter progressed however, the Eagles started to build a lead thanks to a few 3 pointers and some strong defense. BC took a 38-27 lead into halftime, with Taylor Soule accounting for 14 of those points.
The Eagles maintained a consistent 10+ point lead throughout the third quarter, although they did start getting called for way more fouls at this point in the game. The quarter ended with a nothing-but-net buzzer-beating 3 pointer from Soule to put BC up 57-38 heading into the last 10 minutes of play.
The Eagles didn’t let up in the 4th, despite a little bit of sloppiness due to getting tired and playing the bench, and BC came away with a 25 point win. Soule led the Eagles with 21 points.
Key Takeaways
- Taylor Soule truly makes this sport look easy. Just nothing but net.
- Dontavia Waggoner brings so much to this team on defense. You might not see her putting up huge offensive numbers (although based on today I think she’ll get there), but she’s out there with speed and hustle breaking up plays and getting BC the ball back.
- Across the board BC looks much stronger on defense - BC had 8 blocks and 16 steals tonight. The Eagles were doing a lot better at being aggressive without getting called for fouls in the first half, but need to keep that consistent in the second.
- Kaylah Ivey is developing into an elite playmaker. The way she can signal her plans to her teammates on perfect no-look passes is huge.
- Maria Gakdeng is a star in the making. Tonight she put up 5 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and made 3 huge blocks.
- Free throws weren’t great for BC tonight, but I’m not super worried about that yet - I think this game was a fluke in that aspect.
- 26 turnovers is too many!
