Boston College Women’s Basketball 75, Holy Cross 50: Recap and Key Takeaways

The Boston College women’s basketball team earned another dominant win tonight, defeating Holy Cross 75-50 at Conte.

The first half started out with a lot of back and forth baskets, with the game staying tied. As the first quarter progressed however, the Eagles started to build a lead thanks to a few 3 pointers and some strong defense. BC took a 38-27 lead into halftime, with Taylor Soule accounting for 14 of those points.



The Eagles maintained a consistent 10+ point lead throughout the third quarter, although they did start getting called for way more fouls at this point in the game. The quarter ended with a nothing-but-net buzzer-beating 3 pointer from Soule to put BC up 57-38 heading into the last 10 minutes of play.

The Eagles didn’t let up in the 4th, despite a little bit of sloppiness due to getting tired and playing the bench, and BC came away with a 25 point win. Soule led the Eagles with 21 points.

