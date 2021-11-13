Which Red (Taylor’s Version) Song Should You Listen to Based on Which Boston College Team You’re Watching This Weekend?

Yesterday, Taylor Swift released her re-recording of Red as she works to regain ownership of her music. Red is the perfect soundtrack to Sad Girl Autumn, which means it is also the perfect soundtrack to being a BC fan. But the perfect song for you to blast this weekend definitely depends on which team you plan to be watching...

Football - Stay Stay Stay

Is this the easy choice because she mentions football in it? Yes. But sometimes the easy choice is the right choice, and the upbeat nature of the song gives it good tailgate vibes so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Men’s Basketball - Everything Has Changed

Let’s stay positive and assume that Earl Grant really has changed the culture of BC men’s basketball already even though we’ve only seen them play bad teams so far!

Women’s Basketball - Begin Again

Very much the vibes for this season - last season was a big disappointment, but this team is ready to leave that behind them and get back to winning like they were in 2019-20.

Men’s Hockey - Come Back...Be Here

This one goes out to all the Eagles who left the program for the NHL/AHL last season - we truly could have had it all with you on the team.

Women’s Hockey - All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

I feel like if the Eagles blasted this in the locker room and screamed the lyrics they’d get all the bad energy out and then they could snap their losing streak. Perhaps this is why I’m not the coach but IDK worth a try.