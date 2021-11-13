Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UMass Lowell: Preview & Predictions

Alright! After a thrilling 2-1 win against UConn last night, the Eagles head from Hartford to Lowell to take on the UMass Lowell Riverhawks.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (6-4-1) vs UMass Lowell Riverhawks (5-1-2)

WHEN:

Saturday, November 13 at 6PM.

WHERE:

Tsongas Center, Lowell, MA

HOW TO WATCH:

The game will be streaming on College Sports Live.

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter

SO, WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH UMASS LOWELL:

Last season, the Riverhawks went 10-9-1 in the shortened season, finishing as the seventh seed in the Hockey East tournament and making it to the title game. UMass Lowell had a bunch of players transfer to other schools during the offseason, but that hasn’t really slowed them down — the Riverhawks are 5-1-2 to start the season, their only loss coming against ASU in their season opener. Although they’ve tied Michigan State and LIU, Lowell has swept BU and is coming into the game against BC having defeated Northeastern in an OT thriller last night.

This pains me to mention, but the last time that BC and UMass Lowell met, the Riverhawks defeated the Eagles 6-5 after BC blew a 4-1 lead in the third period during the Hockey East semifinals. Prior to that, the Eagles had swept the Riverhawks 4-3 at Tsongas and then 7-1 at Conte in the regular season.

KEY BC PLAYER TO WATCH:

Can’t go wrong with Jack McBain, who came in clutch last night and scored the game winner with 1:22 remaining in regulation. Colby Ambrosio is also a player to watch, as he had a ton of chances in the UConn game and it would be awesome to see him finish his opportunities!

PREDICTIONS:

Last night was nice, and I’m glad the Eagles proved my last prediction wrong. However, I’m still concerned that they can’t win two games a weekend, so given that they won last night — give me a 3-2 UML win (sob)

HOT BEVERAGE OF THE GAME:

It’s cold out, we’re drinking hot chocolate.