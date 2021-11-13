WATCH: Jack McBain’s clutch goal with 1:22 left wins the game for Boston College hockey

It’s been The Year of Jack McBain so far for Boston College men’s hockey, as the senior leader has emerged as one of the Eagles’ top scorers and most consistent performers.

Last night, he added a clutch game-winning goal to his resume, scoring on a sweet 2-on-2 rush with Nikita Nesterenko with just 1:22 to play to give Boston College a 2-1 lead over UConn and secure a big win on the road:

Here's the clutch game-winner for Bainer from Nesterenko and Kruse pic.twitter.com/llbOFcNmfd — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) November 13, 2021

This is just a gorgeous display of skill from two of BC’s top offensive players, as what could have been an otherwise harmless 2-on-2 evolved into a threat thanks to Nesterenko sucking in the UConn defender before dropping a sweet, quick backhanded feed to McBain. Thanks to Nesterenko’s nifty play, McBain now had some room to operate and a clear shooting lane. McBain was able to get a little closer in toward the UConn net, then rip off a shot that beat Huskies goalie Darion Hanson.

The game-winner capped off a comeback win for BC, who fell behind in the second period despite once again dominating in shots on goal - something that’s becoming a bit of a trend. But Colby Ambrosio’s game-tying goal in the second set the table for McBain’s heroics.

BC is now 6-4-1 heading in to tonight’s 6 PM matchup on the road against a hot UMass-Lowell team, where BC will look to pick up their first two-win weekend of the year.