BC Men’s Basketball vs Holy Cross Game Recap

The Eagles entered the matchup with Holy Cross with room to improve even after their strong win over Dartmouth and improvement is a under statement to what occurred in Alumni stadium last night.

Sophmore guard DeMarr Langford Jr. picked up where he left off Tuesday and got the Eagles going with a long 2 right off the tip then followed it up with a steal and then carried the ball right to the basket for an easy layup. BC jumped out to the early 17 to 6 lead within the first 5 minutes of play, shooting 89% from the floor while holding Holy Cross to just 38% shooting. The Eagles never surrendered the lead after that. As the half went on BC continued to stretch their lead by forcing turnovers and turning those into easy transition buckets with 18 points off of Holy Cross turnovers in the first half.

With DeMarr Langford Jr. at the forefront BC’s guards including Makai Ashton Langford and even Jaeden Zackery propelled the offense. The guard play was complimented by more solid play from both Quinten Post and James Karnik. Eagles went into the locker room with a 49-27 lead. Langford Jr. lead the way with 16 points and went 6 for 7 from the floor. TJ Bickerstaff lead the way with 4 rebounds while Jaeden Zackery had 4 assists. Eagles dominated the turnover game forcing 12 turnovers converting those into 20 points and had free reign when it came to transition with 16 fast-break points.

The Eagles didn’t cool off in the changing room storming out of the locker room going on a 13-0 run at one point early in the half. Both Karnik and Post look like players who can be reliable big men for the Eagles. Makai Ashton Langford looked like the player Providence College thought they were getting when they recruited him in 2017, quick, agile, cutting to the basket, and drawing fouls. The Grad senior looked like a real floor general out on the court. It was a really good showing from the new guys like Post, Bickerstaff, and Zackery. Zackery in particular improved after his struggles against Dartmouth. Eagles put in their back-ups with under 4 minutes to go and coasted the rest of the way. The Eagles were scoreless the last four and a half minutes outside of a single free throw from Abe Atiyeh but held Holy Cross to just seven points in that same span of time. The Eagles clearly took their foot off the gas and if they hadn’t 100 points would not have been out of the question but they still ended up with a 85-55 victory. DeMarr Langford Jr. led the way with 20 points, TJ Bickerstaff had the team high 7 rebounds, and Jaeden Zackery was the assist leader with 6.

Eagles showed some slight improved in the free-throw game as they were 70% from the line. For the first time since January 16th, 2021 BC committed less than double digit turnovers with only 9 turnovers with most coming in the second half once the game was in hand. Obviously, BC is supposed to crush a team like Holy Cross but that has not quite been the case the last few years. The Eagles out of conference games have often looked like better matchups than their ACC foes. In the past the Eagles struggled to shoot consistently and not turn the ball over. So the bar has been set pretty low. Tonight, against the Crusaders the Eagles should’ve been the better team on the court and they should looked the part too. It wasn’t just that BC was winning big, it was that they looked so polished and consistent. BC looked like Division I basketball team and made Holy Cross look like high schoolers.

There are still some big question marks about this team. Due to the turnovers the Eagles got a lot of easy buckets in transition and the Holy Cross defense could not keep the Langford brothers or Jaeden Zackery in front of them leading to more inside points and trips to the free throw line. The three ball was totally absent; the Eagles were 3-14 from beyond the arc and did not get a lot of production off their bench. Buckets will not come so easily against better competition, especially ACC competition, and if the Eagles can’t find a way to get their 3 ball going that could make it even harder for this team as the season goes on. BC will likely have to lean heavily on players like Makai Ashton Langford and DeMarr Langford to account for most of their scoring and neither seems to be very willing shooters.

This was a strong win, and it is a good sign that Grant has the Eagles playing well early but this team’s prospects are still a bit limited until they can improve their depth.