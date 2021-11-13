Gamethread: Boston College Football @ Georgia Tech

Will the return of Phil Jurkovec be enough to keep the Eagles rolling through the season? BC will find out tonight as the Eagles face Georgia Tech! The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 3 point loss at Miami and are in the midst of a 3 game losing streak.

Who: Boston College Eagles (5-4, 1-4 ACC) vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-6, 2-5 ACC)

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Pretty much none! Masks are “encouraged” but not required.

Kickoff Time: Saturday, November 13 at 3:30 PM

How to Watch: The game will air on NESN+ in New England and on the ACC Network elsewhere.

How to Listen: Listen online via BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcfootball on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

