Boston College Football vs. Georgia Tech: Game Time, How to Watch, Kickoff Time

Will the return of Phil Jurkovec be enough to keep the Eagles rolling through the season? BC will find out tonight as the Eagles face Georgia Tech! The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 3 point loss at Miami and are in the midst of a 3 game losing streak.

Who: Boston College Eagles (5-4, 1-4 ACC) vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-6, 2-5 ACC)

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Pretty much none! Masks are “encouraged” but not required.

Kickoff Time: Saturday, November 13 at 3:30 PM

How to Watch: The game will air on NESN+ in New England. It will also air on regional sports networks around the country, such as YES in New York - a full list is available here: https://theacc.com/sports/2021/11/3/FB_RSN_BC_GT_21.aspx. For those living in a market where the game is not being shown it will be available on watchespn.com, but the ESPN stream will be blacked out in-market for those with regional networks showing it on TV.

How to Listen: Listen online via BC’s website, bceagles.com .

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcfootball on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

t Last season BC went 6-5 overall and 5-5 in the ACC, while went 3-7 overall and 3-6 in the ACC.Last Year’s Records: BC went 6-5 last season, while GT went 3-7 — including a 48-27 loss to BC.