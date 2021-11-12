Last Minute Goal Lifts Boston College Men’s Hockey Over UConn

The Boston College men’s hockey team has a pair of away games this weekend, and the Eagles started out with a trip to Hartford to take on the UConn Huskies tonight.

Things got off to a slow start, with both teams going scoreless on 11 shots on goal in the first period. The game remained knotted at 0 until 11:47 in the second period, when the Huskies jumped out to a 1-0 lead.

With just 20 seconds to go in the second, Colby Ambrosio took a pass across the goal from Marshall Warren and slammed it right into the net to tie the game up.

The game was still tied at 1 as the clock began to wind down, but BC looked to be gaining an advantage when a UConn played cross-checked Nikita Nesterenko in the throat. However, the referees decided that Nesterenko should go to the box for embellishment, so BC didn’t get a power play.

With just 1:22 to go in the game (and with Nesterenko freed from the penalty box) Jack McBain scored a beauty of a goal to earn the Eagles their first lead of the night. UConn pulled the goalie, but Dop and the defensive didn’t give the Huskies the chance to tie it back up and BC earned a 2-1 road win.

Also of note in tonight’s game: