Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Holy Cross: Gamethread

Tuning into the game tonight as Boston College men’s basketball looks to start the season 2-0? Sound off in the comments throughout the game and let us know your thoughts on Earl Grant and his Eagles so far!

Who: Boston College Eagles (1-0) vs. Holy Cross Crusaders (1-0)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and encourages mask wearing

Tip Off Time: Friday, November 12 at 7:00 PM

How to Watch: The game will be streamed on the ACC Network Extra streaming service.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.