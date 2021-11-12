Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Holy Cross: Gamethread

Tuning into the game tonight as Boston College men’s basketball looks to start the season 2-0? Sound off in the comments throughout the game and let us know your thoughts on Earl Grant and his Eagles so far!
Who: Boston College Eagles (1-0) vs. Holy Cross Crusaders (1-0)
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA
Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and encourages mask wearing
Tip Off Time: Friday, November 12 at 7:00 PM
How to Watch: The game will be streamed on the ACC Network Extra streaming service.
How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM.
How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter
Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.
