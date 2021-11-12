Boston College injury report for game vs. Georgia Tech

Quick injury updates heading in to Saturday’s game at Georgia Tech. Unfortunately it’s a pretty lengthy list. Before we get to the bad/potentially bad news, we’ll start with the good news: Phil Jurkovec is still in, and by all accounts, has looked good in practice and raring to go.

Now let’s move on to this week’s injuries:

OUT:

WR CJ Lewis (finger) got surgery and will be out for the season.



DB Jason Maitre (shoulder) is in the same boat due to surgery, putting an end to an excellent season for him.

PROBABLE:

OL Tyler Vrabel (upper body) is expected to return this week after several weeks of battling injury. His return would certainly stabilize an offensive line that performed much better last week, but undoubtedly has missed full-strength Vrabel.

QUESTIONABLE:



TE Trae Barry (knee) is questionable after missing last week’s game. Barry is a big factor in an effective BC passing game, so hopefully he can go.

DB Brandon Sebastian also has a knee injury and is questionable for Saturday.

DOUBTFUL:

LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley (upper body)