Preview links: BC basketball vs. Holy Cross; football vs. Georgia Tech

After a season-opening win earlier this week against Dartmouth, Boston College men’s basketball returns to the hardwood at Conte Forum tonight against traditional rival Holy Cross in the second game of the season.
It’s the first matchup in ten years against the Crusaders. The game tips off at 7 PM.
Hoops Links:
- Watch the game live on ACC Network Extra at 7 pm.
- BCI’s Peter wrote up a preview of the BC-Holy Cross matchup for BC Interruption
- In the Worcester Telegram & Gazette's Holy Cross preview, they wrote about how Mike Rabinovich and Judson Martindale are ready for increased roles with the Crusaders. The two Worcester Academy products came in last year as freshmen together.
- SI/BC Bulletin wrote an article about BC’s defensive performance on Tuesday vs. Dartmouth
Meanwhile, the football team gets set to head to the ATL to take on Georgia Tech. That game kicks off on Saturday at 3:30 PM.
Football links:
- Here at BCI, we had a great Q&A with Georgia Tech blog From the Rumble Seat, discussing GT’s struggles this season
- Speaking of From the Rumble Seat, they posted an advanced stats preview of the BC-GT game (warning: contains math)
- The Boston Globe’s preview discussed Phil Jurkovec’s recovery and how it’s reinvigorated the season for the Eagles
- The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wrote up 5 things to know before the BC-GT game
Loading comments...