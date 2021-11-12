Game Times, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Hockey vs. UConn and UMass Lowell

Can BC break the streak of only winning once per weekend? We’ll find out as the Eagles face the UConn Huskies on Friday and UMass Lowell Riverhawks on Saturday, both on the road.

Game One

Who: Boston College Eagles (5-4-1, 3-2-0 HEA) vs UConn Huskies (6-3-0, 4-1-0 HEA)

Where: XL Center, Hartford, CT

Rink COVID Protocol: Masks are required at the XL Centre.

Puck Drop Time: Friday, November 12 at 7:00 PM

How to Watch: You can watch the game online here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter.

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted on BC’s website.

Game Two

Who: Boston College Eagles (5-4-1, 3-2-0 HEA) vs UMass Lowell Riverhawks (4-1-2, 2-0-0 HEA)

Where: Tsongas Center, Lowell, MA

Rink COVID Protocol: Masks are required at the game.

Puck Drop Time: Saturday, November 13 at 6:00 PM

How to Watch: Watch the game online here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter.

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted on BC’s website.