Last Call To Newton: The Devil Went Down To Georgia

During a really rough patch for BC football, the doctor gave the Eagles just what they needed: a clean bill of health for one Phil Jurkovec.

With Jurkovec back under center the Eagles weren’t the air raid team that we had all come to know and love. But they were adequate, good even, and Jurkovec powered the Eagles to a much-needed victory to get the Eagles within one victory of bowl eligiblity.

Arthur and Patrick are back from hiatus to talk about the Eagles, and talk about how Jurkovec being back in the lineup is a big boost for the Eagles. They also preview the week ahead with the Eagles traveling down to Georgia to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

As a reminder if you are reading this on Google Amp or Apple News the below player will not be visible. Make sure to download us on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.