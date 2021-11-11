How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Holy Cross

Boston College should be able to pick up another easy win tomorrow as the Eagles welcome the Holy Cross Crusaders to Conte Forum. Both teams are coming off of dominant victories, and while BC’s was against a Dartmouth team that hadn’t played a game since March 7, 2020, Holy Cross’s was against a Division 3 Regis team.

Who: Boston College Eagles (1-0) vs. Holy Cross Crusaders (1-0)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and encourages mask wearing

Tip Off Time: Friday, November 12 at 7:00 PM

How to Watch: The game will air on the ACC Network.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Series Record: Holy Cross has a slight 58-54 series lead, but the Eagles won when these teams last met in 2012.