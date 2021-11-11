BC Men’s Hockey vs. UConn: Preview & Predictions

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (5-4-1) vs UConn Huskies (6-3-0)

WHEN:

Friday, November 12 at 7PM.

WHERE:

XL Center,

Hartford, CT

HOW TO WATCH:

The game will be streaming on College Sports Live.

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter

SO, WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH UCONN:

Last season, the Huskies were 10-11-2, finishing the year as the #4 seed in the Hockey East tournament — their highest ever finish in program history. UConn senior Jonny Evans returns after earning All-American honors and leading Hockey East in scoring, looking to lead the Huskies offense this year as well. This season, UConn has started off 6-3-0, earning wins against BU, Northeastern, Maine, Sacred Heart & Dartmouth.

KEY BC PLAYER TO WATCH:

Marc McLaughlin, who helped the Eagles battle back from a 3-1 deficit with two goals of his own in the loss to Merrimack last Saturday.

PREDICTIONS:

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (again)

As we’ve seen in the past few weeks, this BC team has been fairly inconsistent and I truly don’t know what to expect going into games. I’ll say this is a 4-2 UConn win, but I would love to be proven wrong :)

ICE CREAM OF THE GAME:

Peanut butter cup.