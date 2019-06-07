Boston College Men’s Basketball to Play Cal, Northwestern in Out-of-Conference Play During 2019-20 Season

Thursday brought a bevy of scheduling news for the 2019-20 season for the Boston College men’s basketball team.

First, it was announced that BC will participate in the 2019-20 B1G/ACC Challenge. The Eagles will face the Northwestern Wildcats on Dec. 3 in Chestnut Hill. The game will be part of a 14 game slate for the Challenge. All the games in the Challenge, including BC’s tilt with Northwestern, will be shown on the ESPN family of networks.

The other big news came out of the West Coast. It was announced that the Eagles will travel to the new Chase Center in San Fransisco to take on California in the inaugural Al Attles Classic. The game will be on Dec. 21. The game honors a longtime executive of the Golden State (though, relevant to Attles, previously Philadelphia) Warriors. The ticket info, game time and TV info is yet to be announced.

These should both be fun opponents to play. The B1G/ACC Challenge is always fun to be a part of, as the eyes of the basketball world are at least in a cursory manner on the Challenge, so it would be fun to at least have BC somewhat in the national conversation (look I'm trying guys).

Additionally, the Cal game gives BC a chance to play an opponent that the Eagles have only played twice (with BC winning each time).

All in all, a fun announcement.