Game Thread: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. North Carolina

GAME DAY FACTS

WHO

Boston College Eagles (14-14, 5-11 ACC)

vs

North Carolina Tar Heels (24-5, 14-2 ACC)

WHAT

The Eagles face their final week of regular season play looking at a tough road to even an NIT bid after an OT loss to conference bottom-dweller Georgia Tech this weekend. First up, they’ll take on a very strong UNC team who is within striking distance of a #1 ACC tournament seed. The Tar Heels are rolling on a string of five wins, and feature KenPom’s #7 ranked offense and #12 ranked defense nationally. They have thrived this seaosn under the senior leadership of Cameron Johnson (16.8 PPG) and Luke Maye (10 RPG) and incorporating the spark plug offensive ability of freshman guard Coby White. The Eagles have play ed significantly better at home, but they will have their work cut out for them attempting an upset tonight. No word yet at the time of this posting on the status of Jairus Hamilton who left Sunday’s game with a leg injury, but his availability will have a big effect on this game.

WHERE

Conte Forum

Chestnut Hill, MA

WHEN

Tuesday March 5, 2019

Tipoff is at 8pm EST

HOW TO WATCH

RSN (NESN locally)

HOW TO LISTEN

Listen on BC IMG Sports Network (WEEI 850 AM in the Boston area).

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG ON TWITTER

