Jimmy Hayes Signs With Pittsburgh Penguins

Like fellow Eagle John Muse, Jimmy Hayes is heading to the Pittsburgh Penguins with a one-year, two-way contract. Hayes, who went pro after 3 seasons at Boston College, is an interesting pick-up for a stacked Penguins roster.

Hayes has played for the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils with varying degrees of success. He scored 21 goals in his final season at BC, but has yet to reach that level of success in the NHL. He did score 25 goals for the Rockford IceHogs in 2012-13, but the closest he has come in the NHL is a respectable 19 goals for the Florida Panthers in 2014-15.

Over the past 2 seasons, Hayes has just 14 points in 91 major league games. He is a better player than he has seemed to be over the past few years, so this could be a great signing for the Penguins if they or their AHL staff can figure out what is holding Hayes up and get him back to his best self.