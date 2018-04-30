Eagles in the NFL: Looking At How Players Under Steve Addazio Have Performed In The Pros

Three more Eagles found homes this weekend, as Harold Landry, Isaac Yiadom and Kamrin Moore were drafted by NFL teams. Let’s take a quick look at how their NFL careers have fared after leaving Chestnut Hill.

2014

Round 4, Pick 113, Andre Williams, RB, New York Giants. After being given the reigns as the feature back, Williams struggled with the Giants. He never found the explosiveness he had in college, and was eventually released in 2016, before being signed by the San Diego Chargers. In SD, Williams basically became a practice squad player, before getting some snaps at the end of last season. He was injured at the end of 2017, and remains a free agent.

Round 4, Pick 132, Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB, Seattle Seahawks. KPL is easily the most productive player in this class, becoming a key special teamer with the Seahawks. He was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs last year where he contributed on a career high 41 tackles. He was traded again this offseason to the New York Jets.

Round 7, Pick 229, Nate Freese, K, Detroit Lions. Given the starting job right out of training camp, Freese had a tough go, and missed 4 field goals in his first three weeks. He was released shortly thereafter and hasn’t been signed since.

Round 7, Pick 243, Kaleb Ramsey, DE, San Francisco 49ers. Almost immediately placed on IR after being drafted. Was signed to a futures contact in 2016, but never saw the field. Retired from football in 2016

2015

Round 6, Pick 190, Ian Silberman, OL, San Francisco 49ers. Released in training camp in 2016, Silberman has bounced around the practice squads of the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and two stints with the Oakland Raiders. He is currently still on the practice squad with the black and silver.

Round 7, Pick 208, Andy Galik, C, Tennessee Titans. Saw some playing time, appearing in 12 games and starting in 8. He was released in 2016 and received an injury settlement. Has not caught on with an NFL team since.

Round 7, Pick 237, Brian Mihalik, DE, Philadelphia Eagles. Lost his roster spot with Philly rather quickly, but found a new position as an offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2016 he injured his MCL, and since then has bounced between Pittsburgh and the Detroit Lions where he currently is the backup left tackle.

2016

Round 3, Pick 98, Justin Simmons, S, Denver Broncos. Immediately made an impact with the Broncos, deflecting a kick that led to his teammate returning it for a touchdown and winning the game. In 2017 he became the starting strong safety, and finished the season with two interceptions and 68 tackles.

Round 7, Pick 232, Steven Daniels, LB, Washington Redskins. Tore his labrum in training camp, Daniels bounced around between NFC East teams before finally being released for good in 2017. He never saw the field.

2017

Round 3, Pick 91, John Johnson, S, Los Angeles Rams. Worked his way quickly up the depth chart, finally becoming the starting safety on a very good defense. Appeared in 11 games as a rookie, finishing the year with 11 pass defenses, one interception and 53 tackles. Projects again to be a starter this upcoming season.

Round 5, Pick 163, Matt Milano, LB, Buffalo Bills. Started the season off as a special teamer, but found his way on the field as a starting OLB by the end of the season. Had two big plays including an interception and a fumble return for a touchdown. After a strong season, he looks to be the starter again in 2018.

******

There you have it, the Eagles in the NFL under Steve Addazio. What strikes me is that the quality of players have increased since he got there. The first couple of years were mostly Frank Spaziani guys, but as more Daz guys (either via being recruited or spending a majority of their career with him) have made their way to the NFL they have become starters and stars. Looking at this years class, I imagine that trend will continue, and tomorrow I will preview the players coming up next year which will be a senior class that could do some special things both in college and the NFL .