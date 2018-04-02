Boston College Football Recruiting: Eagles Land Commitment From WR Ethon Williams

Boston College landed their fourth commitment for the upcoming recruiting class, as Maryland wide receiver Ethon Williams verballed to the Eagles over Twitter this weekend.

Williams, a 5’11 wide receiver from Broadneck Senior High School in Annapolis, Maryland also held offers from the West Virginia Mountaineers, Kent State Golden Flashes, and Howard Bison. According to 247 sports he visited BC two weekends ago, and made the choice to join the Eagles on Friday evening. He was recruited by Richie Gunnell, making this the coach’s first commitment of the current recruiting class. According to his HUDL film he runs a 4.83 40 yard dash.

There are only two other Maryland natives on the roster. Sophomore running back Travis Levy and offensive lineman Elijah Johnson both hail from the land of crabs. Oddly enough, the BC Football account retweeted this announcement, not sure if they meant to do that.

Welcome to the Heights Ethon!