Boston College Football Recruiting: Zay Flowers Commits, Maurice Smith Update And More!

Wednesday is the start of the early National Signing Day in college football, and there is a slew of new updates for the Eagles.

Zay Flowers Commits

Florida 3* Athlete Zay Flowers finally committed to the Boston College Eagles this weekend. The former Nebraska Cornhusker commit, is listed as a wide receiver on Rivals, and holds offers from NC State, Pitt, Purdue, South Carolina, Wake Forest, Kentucky, Kansas State and a slew of Group of 5 schools. Obviously, this is a huge get for Steve Addazio and his crew.

Maurice Smith Now 50/50

Keep your eyes out for some decommits coming up as there have been some big time programs trying to poach some BC commits. Last week, Tommy Eichenberg, who had already decommitted pledged to Ryan Day and Ohio State, and this week it looks like 3* offensive lineman Maurice Smith may flip to FSU (according to 247sports.com)

FSU had its visitors participate in a paintball game over the weekend. It was the big men vs the skill position recruits.



Who do you think won?



3-star OL Maurice Smith gives a nice analysis of the game as well as his visit to FSU this weekend here: https://t.co/D01AL8Ks1n — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) December 17, 2018

Miami also offered Smith, but that program has had their own problems recently, with 16 decommits in the past few months. Seeing Smith doing the tomahawk chop is not a good sign.

Marvin Ham Visits Colorado, Flip Imminent?

Prized 4* linebacker commit Marvin Ham visited Colorado this weekend. While he has been very vocal about his commitment to BC, the forecast on 247 seems more dire. According to the site, 80% of their writers think that he will join new head coach Mel Tucker in Boulder. This is definitely something worth keeping an eye on.

BC In Great Shape For Late Offer

Connor Greico, a 3* safety from St. Joseph’s in New Jersey was finally offered this week by the Eagles, and it must have made a big impact as 247 has almost all predictions aiming towards the Eagles. Greico also holds offers from Cal, Oregon, Rutgers, Iowa State, Syracuse, West Virginia, Virginia and Utah. Hopefully the Eagles can land this coveted recruit.