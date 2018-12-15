BC football recruiting

It was revealed this week that one of BC's most highly touted verbal commit of 2019, 4 star Inside Linebacker Marvin Ham, has received an offer from Colorado and visited yesterday. There are whispers of a flip and even 247Sports has him at 75% to CU. When your recruits are visiting other schools this late it's not a good sign.

We sti don't have any recruits from Massachusetts. That would be the first time in BC football history if that were to happen. All the best Mass recruits are already committed to Big 10 schools such as Michigan, Rutgers and Northwestern. Other top 10 MA recruits are going to Duke, Princeton and Umass. So much for Daz's wall, or was it a fence?