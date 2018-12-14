The absurdity of college coaching contracts



There’s been much discussion here about extensions given to Daz and JC over the years and rightfully so. But Kevin Keatts new 6 year contract drew my attention. You’ll be forgiven if you don’t know this name. He’s the N.C. State basketball coach who is in his second year. He had a surprisingly good first year, winning 21 games and losing in the first round of the NCAA tourney (and losing to BC in their first game of the ACC tourney). This year? 8-1, with a respectable loss @ Wisconsin, a decent win against Vandy, and 7 cupcakes. He’s off to a good start at N.C. State, but this gets you 6 years? More proof that it’s good to be a HC in college football or basketball these days.

Fire Daz.