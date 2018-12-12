Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Columbia Game Thread

GAME DAY FACTS

WHO

Boston College Eagles (6-2)

vs

Columbia Lions (3-6)

WHAT

An attempt to move on from a tough OT loss to Providence and whatever the hell happened with Texas A&M. Like really, let’s just play some basketball.

WHERE

Conte Forum

Chestnut Hill, MA

WHEN

Wednesday December 12, 2018

Tipoff is at 7pm EST

HOW TO WATCH

This game can be found on the ACC Network Extra, which can be viewed HERE

HOW TO LISTEN

Listen on BC IMG Sports Network (WEEI 850 AM in the Boston area).

Have at it in the comments. Go Eagles!