Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Columbia Game Thread

GAME DAY FACTS
WHO
Boston College Eagles (6-2)
vs
Columbia Lions (3-6)
WHAT
An attempt to move on from a tough OT loss to Providence and whatever the hell happened with Texas A&M. Like really, let’s just play some basketball.
WHERE
Conte Forum
Chestnut Hill, MA
WHEN
Wednesday December 12, 2018
Tipoff is at 7pm EST
HOW TO WATCH
This game can be found on the ACC Network Extra, which can be viewed HERE
HOW TO LISTEN
Listen on BC IMG Sports Network (WEEI 850 AM in the Boston area).
HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG ON TWITTER
Follow @bcinterruption for game coverage, and check out the BC men’s basketball account @BCMBB.
Follow our men’s basketball writers at @choppintoppin, @mattoneil55, @yourfriendktb, and @EJHoffses
Have at it in the comments. Go Eagles!
