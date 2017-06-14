Boston College Baseball’s Jacob Stevens Drafted by the New York Yankees

Rising junior Jacob Stevens became the third and final Boston College baseball player taken on Day 3 of the 2017 MLB Draft, when the New York Yankees called his name in the 33rd round.

Stevens, a native of Darien, Connecticut burst onto the scene a season ago for the Eagles, garnering 2016 All-ACC Freshman Team and 2016 Second Team Freshman All-American honors after going 4-4 with a 2.54 ERA. Moving into the Friday night role this season for BC, Stevens compiled a 5-7 record, along with a 5.10 ERA, in 16 starts.

Because he did a postgraduate year after graduating high school, Stevens was a draft-eligible sophomore this year. He’ll now have a decision to make on whether or not to forego his final two seasons on the Heights, or return to college. If I were a betting man, I’d say Stevens returns for his junior season, not only to try and improve his draft stock, but more importantly to help continue to move the program forward.

Whatever he decides, this is a terrific honor for a very hard working young man. Congratulations Jacob!