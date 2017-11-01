Eagles in the Pros, 10/23-10/29: Brian Gibbons Leads New Jersey Devils in Goals

NHL

Cam Atkinson (Columbus Blue Jackets): Atkinson recorded a goal and an assist last week.

Brian Boyle (New Jersey Devils): Boyle has been cleared for practice but has not yet returned to competition.

Paul Carey (New York Rangers): Carey was a healthy scratch last week.

Brian Dumoulin (Pittsburgh Penguins): Dumoulin had 6 SOG, 7 hits, and 6 blocks over 6 games last week.

Patrick Eaves (Anaheim Ducks): Eaves will likely miss an extended amount of time after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

Johnny Gaudreau (Calgary Flames): Gaudreau recorded 3 assists last week and also scored the Flames’ only goal against Dallas.

Brian Gibbons (New Jersey Devils): Gibbons scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season, including this penalty shot:

Noah Hanifin (Carolina Hurricanes): Hanifin had 9 SOG over 4 games last week.

Jimmy Hayes (New Jersey Devils): Hayes scored his second goal of the season to get NJ on the scoreboard against Arizona.

Kevin Hayes (New York Rangers): After being the star of the team 2 weeks ago, Hayes had a quiet 3 games for the Rangers this past week.

Chris Kreider (New York Rangers): Kreider scored the first goal of the game in a victory over Arizona.

Michael Matheson (Florida Panthers): Matheson assisted on Florida’s second goal in an 8-3 win over the Ducks.

Ian McCoshen (Florida Panthers): McCoshen recorded 9 hits over 3 games last week.

Brooks Orpik (Washington Capitals): Orpik recorded 6 hits and 10 blocks over 3 games.

Zach Sanford (St. Louis Blues): Sanford is injured.

Steve Santini (New Jersey Devils): Santini assisted on Jimmy Hayes’ second goal of the season.

Cory Schneider (New Jersey Devils): Schneider made 34 saves in a win over Arizona.

Alex Tuch (Vegas Golden Knights): Tuch had 8 SOG over 2 games last week.

Miles Wood (New Jersey Devils): Wood had 4 SOG over 2 games.

AHL

Patrick Brown (Charlotte Checkers): Brown scored in Charlotte’s win over Utica... and earned a game misconduct for fighting in the Checkers’ loss to the same team.

Austin Cangelosi (Binghamton Devils): Cangelosi played in both of Binhamton’s games last week.

Tommy Cross (Providence Bruins): Cross assisted on 2 goals in Providence’s victory over Binghamton.

Thatcher Demko (Utica Comets): Demko made 31 saves in a 6-3 win over Charlotte.

Ryan Fitzgerald (Providence Bruins): Fitzgerald had an assist in Providence’s win over Binghamton.

Matty Gaudreau (Bridgeport Sound Tigers): Gaudreau did not play last week and has been sent down to the Worcester Railers.

Stephen Gionta (Bridgeport Sound Tigers): Gionta did not play last week.

Parker Milner (Hershey Bears): Milner made 18 saves in a 3-2 victory over Providence.

Philip Samuelsson (Charlotte Checkers): Samuelsson picked up a goal and an assist in Charlotte’s win over Utica.

Ben Smith (Toronto Marlies): Smith had 1 assist last week.

Colin White (Belleville Senators): White has just joined Belleville after starting the season injured.

Joe Whitney (Hartford Wolfpack): Whitney picked up 1 assist over 3 games last week.

ECHL

Patch Alber (Kansas City Mavericks): Alber assisted on a KC goal in the team’s shootout win over Kalamazoo.

Barry Almeida (Worcester Railers): Almeida had 2 assists and 1 goal over 3 goals last week.

Brad Barone (Greenville Swamp Rabbits): Baron has yet to play this season.

Chris Calnan (Adirondack Thunder): Calnan had a goal and an assist in Adirondack’s loss to Greenville last week.

Adam Gilmour (Rapid City Rush): Gilmour is injured.

John Muse (Reading Royals): Muse made 41 saves in a 9-4 victory over Adirondack.

Scott Savage (Jacksonville Ice Men): Savage had 1 SOG in Jacksonville’s only game last week.

Steve Whitney (South Carolina Stingrays): Whitney had 3 assists over 2 games this past week. Despite not playing for most of last season, he’s been impressive this year.

Europe

Blake Bolden (Ladies Team Lugano): Bolden has a goal and an assist over 3 games this season.

Nathan Gerbe (Genève-Servette HC): Gerbe is currently injured.

Cam Spiro (Frederikshavn White Hawks): Spiro has 2 goals over 4 games so far this season.

NWHL

Lexi Bender (Boston Pride): Bender had 2 SOG and 1 blocked shot in Boston’s loss to the Riveters.

Emily Field (Boston Pride): Field had 1 SOG and 1 blocked shot in Boston’s only game last week.

Kaliya Johnson (Boston Pride): Johnson had 2 SOG and 1 blocked shot in Boston’s loss to the Riveters.

Meagan Mangene (Boston Pride): Mangene scored Boston’s only goal in the Pride’s loss to the Riveters.

Haley Skarupa (Boston Pride): Skarupa assisted on Mangene’s goal over the weekend and registered 10 SOG.

Dana Trivigno (Boston Pride): Trivigno had 4 SOG in last week’s game.

CWHL

Melissa Bizzari (Boston Blades): Bizzari played in both games this past weekend.

Kristina Brown (Boston Blades): Brown played in both games this past weekend.

Dru Burns (Boston Blades): Burns picked up an assist in each of Boston’s games last week.

Meghan Grieves (Boston Blades): Grieves had a goal and an assist over 2 games last week.

Erin Kickham (Boston Blades): Kickham played in both games this past weekend.

Kate Leary (Boston Blades): Leary recorded 1 goal over 2 games last weekend.

Kelli Stack (Kunlun Red Star): Stack had 2 goals and an assist over the weekend as Kunlun split the series with Calgary.

SPHL

Travis Jeke (Fayetteville Marksmen): Jeke had 1 goal and 1 assist over 2 games last week.

Team USA

Cayla Barnes (US Women’s Olympic Team): Barnes was added to Team USA last week.

Alex Carpenter (US Women’s Olympic Team): Carpenter played in Team USA’s tough loss to Canada.

Kali Flanagan (US Women’s Olympic Team): Flanagan played in Team USA’s tough loss to Canada.

Brian Gionta (Probably training for US Men’s Olympic Team)

Megan Keller (US Women’s Olympic Team): Keller played in Team USA’s tough loss to Canada.

Emily Pfalzer (US Women’s Olympic Team): Pfalzer scored in Team USA’s loss to Canada.