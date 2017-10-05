Eagles in the Pros 2017-18 Preview

As hockey season starts, it’s time to check in on where all of the BC men’s and women’s hockey alumni will be playing this season! Players do tend to move around a bit at the beginning of the season, but this list is accurate as of 10/4.

NHL

Cam Atkinson: Atkinson will continue to play for the Columbus Blue Jackets this season.

Brian Boyle: Boyle is on the New Jersey Devils this season, but will miss an undetermined number of games due to cancer treatment.

Paul Carey: Carey, who spent most of last season in the AHL, start the season on the New York Rangers’ roster. It is likely he will also spend some time this season with the AHL’s Harford Wolf Pack.

Brian Dumoulin: Dumoulin is a member of the repeat Stanley Cup Champions, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Patrick Eaves: Eaves is on the Anaheim Ducks, but will miss the beginning of the season due to injury.

Johnny Gaudreau: Gaudreau is still a member of the Calgary Flames.

Brian Gibbons: Gibbons is on the New Jersey Devils’ opening night roster. Gibbons will likely also spend some time with the AHL Devils.

Noah Hanifin: Hanifin is a member of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Jimmy Hayes: After a tough season with the Boston Bruins, Hayes will play for the New Jersey Devils this year.

Kevin Hayes: Hayes is a member of the New York Rangers.

Chris Kreider: Kreider will continue to play for the New York Rangers in 2017-18.

Michael Matheson: Matheson plays for the Florida Panthers.

Ian McCoshen: McCoshen made the Florida Panthers’ opening night roster. McCoshen spent most of last season with Springfield, Florida’s AHL affiliate.

Brooks Orpik: Orpik is entering his fourth season as an alternate captain of the Washington Capitals.

Zach Sanford: Sanford is a member of the St. Louis Blues, but will miss a large chunk of the year with an injury.

Steve Santini: Santini will start the season with the New Jersey Devils, but may also spend some time in the AHL this season.

Cory Schneider: Schneider is the starting goaltender for the New Jersey Devils.

Colin White: White is on the Ottawa Senators, but will miss the beginning of the season due to a wrist injury.

Miles Wood: Wood is on the New Jersey Devils’ opening night roster.

AHL

Patrick Brown: Brown is the captain of the Charlotte Checkers for the second season in a row.

Chris Calnan: Calnan is currently on the Binghamton Devils’ roster.

Austin Cangelosi: After playing a handful of games with the Albany Devils last spring, Cangelosi has moved with them to play for the Binghamton Devils.

Tommy Cross: Cross is in his third season as the captain of the Providence Bruins.

Thatcher Demko: Demko is entering his second season as the Utica Comets’ goalie.

Ryan Fitzgerald: Fitzgerald will play for the Providence Bruins after having a solid pre-season with the Boston Bruins.

Matty Gaudreau: Gaudreau is playing for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers this season.

Stephen Gionta: Gionta is starting the season with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Parker Milner: Milner split last season between the AHL and ECHL, but will start the season in the AHL with the Hershey Bears.

Philip Samuelsson: Samuelsson will begin the season with the Charlotte Checkers after ending the 2016-17 season with them.

Scott Savage: Savage, who played three games in the AHL last spring, is on the Cleveland Monsters’ roster this year.

Ben Smith: Smith will start the season with the Toronto Marlies.

Alex Tuch: Tuch, who was traded to the Las Vegas Knights during the summer, will play for their AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves.

Joe Whitney: Whitney will play for the Hartford Wolf Pack this season.

ECHL

Patch Alber: Alber was a core defenseman for the Adirondack Thunder this past season, but he is returning to the Kansas City Mavericks for 2017-18 (although they were the Missouri Mavericks when he last played for them).

Barry Almeida: After spending last season in Europe, Almeida will play for the Worcester Railers this season.

Adam Gilmour: Gilmour split last season between the Iowa Wild (AHL) and the Quad City Mallards (ECHL). He will start the 2017-18 season with the Rapid City Rush.

Travis Jeke: Jeke, who split last year between the ECHL and the SPHL, will start the 2017-18 season with the Manchester Monarchs.

John Muse: Muse has played for a number of teams since going pro, and he has another new team this year - the Reading Royals.

Steve Whitney: Whitney did not play for most of 2016-17, but signed with the South Carolina Stingrays for 2017-18.

Europe

Blake Bolden: Bolden has already started her season with Ladies Team Lugano in Switzerland.

Nathan Gerbe: Gerbe is entering his second season with Genève-Servette HC.

NWHL

Lexi Bender: Bender will play her second season with the Boston Pride this year.

Emily Field: Field is entering her third season with the Boston Pride.

Kaliya Johnson: Johnson, who played for the Connecticut Whale last season, will join the Boston Pride for the 2017-18 season.

Meagan Mangene: Mangene returns to the Boston Pride this year after spending a season playing for Connecticut.

Haley Skarupa: Skarupa has allegedly signed with the Boston Pride, but it does not yet appear to be official.

Dana Trivigno: After spending 2016-17 with the Connecticut Whale, Trivigno has joined the Boston Pride.

CWHL

Melissa Bizzari: Bizzari played in the CWHL last season, but the 2017-18 CWHL rosters are not yet released.

Kristina Brown: Brown played in the CWHL last season, but the 2017-18 CWHL rosters are not yet released.

Dru Burns: Burns played in the CWHL last season, but the 2017-18 CWHL rosters are not yet released.

Erin Kickham: Kickham played in the CWHL last season, but the 2017-18 CWHL rosters are not yet released.

Kate Leary: Leary played in the CWHL last season, but the 2017-18 CWHL rosters are not yet released.

Kelli Stack: Stack is headed to China to play for Kunlun Red Star.

Team USA

Alex Carpenter: Carpenter played for the Boston Pride last season, but will be missing the NWHL season to play for Team USA in the Olympics this year. Carpenter was drafted by Kunlun Red Star in this year’s CWHL Draft.

Kali Flanagan: Flanagan is taking the year off from BC to play for Team USA in the Olympics.

Megan Keller: Keller is taking the year off from BC to play for Team USA in the Olympics.

Emily Pfalzer: Pfalzer is taking the year off of playing for the Buffalo Beauts to play in the Olympics.

Recently Retired/Status Unknown

Brad Barone: Barone spent last season in the SPHL, but does not appear to currently be on any team’s roster.

Brian Billett: Billett spent last season in the SPHL, but does not appear to currently be on any team’s roster.

Kristyn Capizzano: Capizzano was drafted by the Toronto Furies (CWHL), but has decided to forgo playing in order to further her education.

Teddy Doherty: Doherty retired from professional play to take a coaching job at Shattuck St. Mary’s.

Brian Gionta: Gionta is not on a roster to begin the season.

Tim Kunes: Kunes has retired to take a coaching job.

Pat Mullane: Mullane has retired from professional play.

Rob Scuderi: Scuderi is not on any roster and is likely retiring.

Ryan Shannon: Shannon has retired from playing to pursue coaching.

Dave Spina: Spina has retired from hockey due to concussion symptoms.

Cam Spiro: Spiro, who had a great season in Europe last year, was recently released by the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies.