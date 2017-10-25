Eagles in the Pros, 10/16-10/22: Kevin Hayes Helps New York Rangers With a 2 Goal Week

NHL

Cam Atkinson (Columbus Blue Jackets): Atkinson scored his third goal of the season in CBJ’s victory over the Jets. It was a classic Atkinson breakaway goal:

Brian Boyle (New Jersey Devils): Boyle has been cleared for practice but has not yet returned to competition.

Paul Carey (New York Rangers): Carey was a healthy scratch last week.

Brian Dumoulin (Pittsburgh Penguins): Dumoulin picked up 7 blocks over 3 games last week.

Patrick Eaves (Anaheim Ducks): Eaves will likely miss an extended amount of time after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

Johnny Gaudreau (Calgary Flames): Gaudreau has 9 assists on the season after recording 1 in each of Calgary’s games last week.

Brian Gibbons (New Jersey Devils): Gibbons scored his third goal of the season in NJ’s 5-4 win over Tampa with a gritty rebound.

Noah Hanifin (Carolina Hurricanes): Hanifin recorded 2 assists last week.

Jimmy Hayes (New Jersey Devils): Hayes played in 2 of NJ’s 3 games last week.

Kevin Hayes (New York Rangers): Hayes scored 2 goals last week in addition to picking up an assist. He scored a sneaky backhander against the Islanders and a close top-shelf goal against Nashville.

Chris Kreider (New York Rangers): Kreider scored once last week, scoring a power play wrister against Nashville.

Michael Matheson (Florida Panthers): Matheson had 5 blocks over 3 games last week.

Ian McCoshen (Florida Panthers): McCoshen played in 2 of Florida’s 3 games last week.

Brooks Orpik (Washington Capitals): Orpik recorded 9 hits and 7 blocks over 3 games.

Zach Sanford (St. Louis Blues): Sanford is injured.

Steve Santini (New Jersey Devils): Santini had 1 assist, 8 SOG, and 5 hits over 2 games last week. His assist came on Brian Gibbons’ goal.

Cory Schneider (New Jersey Devils): Schneider played a game and a half last week before leaving with a lower body injury.

Alex Tuch (Vegas Golden Knights): Tuch scored his second goal of the season on a redirect.

Colin White (Ottawa Senators): White is injured.

Miles Wood (New Jersey Devils): Along with Santini, Wood picked up an assist on Brian Gibbons’ goal last week.

AHL

Patrick Brown (Charlotte Checkers): Brown had 2 shots over 2 games last week.

Austin Cangelosi (Binghamton Devils): Cangelosi picked up an assist in his team’s loss to Leigh Valley.

Tommy Cross (Providence Bruins): Cross had 9 shots and an assist over 3 games over the weekend.

Thatcher Demko (Utica Comets): Demko made 40 saves in a 5-1 Utica victory before being called up to Vancouver.

Ryan Fitzgerald (Providence Bruins): Fitzgerald assisted on the tying goal in Boston’s shootout win against Belleville.

Matty Gaudreau (Bridgeport Sound Tigers): Gaudreau played in 2 of Bridgeport’s 3 games last week.

Stephen Gionta (Bridgeport Sound Tigers): Gionta did not play last week.

Parker Milner (Hershey Bears): Milner made 22 saves and 28 saves in 2 losses this past weekend.

Philip Samuelsson (Charlotte Checkers): Samuelsson recorded a 5 shots last week but was unable to convert.

Ben Smith (Toronto Marlies): Smith had 2 assists in Toronto’s 4-0 win against Charlotte.

Joe Whitney (Hartford Wolfpack): Whitney recorded 2 assists over the weekend.

ECHL

Patch Alber (Kansas City Mavericks): Alber scored KC’s GWG in a 3-2 victory over Fort Wayne.

Barry Almeida (Worcester Railers): Almeida had 1 SOG and 1 penalty in Worcester’s only game last week.

Chris Calnan (Adirondack Thunder): Calnan had 3 SOG over 2 games last week.

Adam Gilmour (Rapid City Rush): Gilmour is injured.

John Muse (Reading Royals): Muse made 37 saves in a 2-1 victory over Wheeling.

Scott Savage (Jacksonville Ice Men): Savage played in Jacksonville’s only game last week, but struggled more than he did last week.

Steve Whitney (South Carolina Stingrays): Whitney scored twice (including the GWG) in a 4-3 win over Greenville and recorded an assist in SC’s victory against Jacksonville.

Europe

Blake Bolden (Ladies Team Lugano): Bolden has a goal and an assist over 3 games this season.

Nathan Gerbe (Genève-Servette HC): Gerbe is currently injured.

Cam Spiro (Frederikshavn White Hawks): Spiro scored 1 goal over 2 games last week.

NWHL

Lexi Bender (Boston Pride): Bender had 1 SOG this weekend.

Emily Field (Boston Pride): Field assisted on Sakrupa’s preseason goal.

Kaliya Johnson (Boston Pride): Johnson had a quiet game against Russia.

Meagan Mangene (Boston Pride): Mangene had a quiet game against Russia.

Haley Skarupa (Boston Pride): Skarupa scored Boston’s only goal in a preseason loss to Russia.

Dana Trivigno (Boston Pride): Trivigno assisted on Sakrupa’s preseason goal.

CWHL

Melissa Bizzari (Boston Blades): Bizzari played in both games this past weekend.

Kristina Brown (Boston Blades): Brown played in both games this past weekend.

Dru Burns (Boston Blades): Burns assisted on Leary’s goal on Saturday and on Grieves’ goal on Sunday.

Meghan Grieves (Boston Blades): Grieves assisted on Leary’s goal on Saturday and scored a goal of her own on Saturday.

Erin Kickham (Boston Blades): Kickham played in both games this past weekend.

Kate Leary (Boston Blades): Leary scored Boston’s only goal in a 3-1 loss to Calgary.

Kelli Stack (Kunlun Red Star): Stack recorded an assist in her team’s loss to Markham.

SPHL

Travis Jeke (Fayetteville Marksmen): Jeke has played in 1 game so far this season.

Team USA

Alex Carpenter (US Women’s Olympic Team): Carpenter recorded a goal and an assist in Team USA’s 5-2 win over Canada.

Kali Flanagan (US Women’s Olympic Team): Flanagan started for Team USA in Sunday’s win over Canada.

Brian Gionta (Probably training for US Men’s Olympic Team)

Megan Keller (US Women’s Olympic Team): Keller stayed off the score sheet but made some terrific defensive plays for Team USA.

Emily Pfalzer (US Women’s Olympic Team): Pfalzer assisted on Carpenter’s goal against Canada with a terrific set-up.