Eagles in the Pros, 10/2-10/8: The Boston College New Jersey Devils

NHL

Cam Atkinson (Columbus Blue Jackets): Atkinson had 7 shots over 2 games last week and scored once in the Blue Jackets’ 5-0 victory over the Islanders. His goal came off of a redirect and gave Columbus a 2-0 lead.

Brian Boyle (New Jersey Devils): Boyle, who is undergoing cancer treatment, did not play in the Devils’ game last week.

Paul Carey (New York Rangers): Carey doubled his ice time after playing only 7 minutes in the Rangers’ first game of the season. He recorded 4 hits and 3 blocks over 3 games.

Brian Dumoulin (Pittsburgh Penguins): Dumoulin continues to be a team leader in TOI for a Penguins team that is...not doing as well as expected. (The team suffered a 10-1 loss to Chicago last week.)

Patrick Eaves (Anaheim Ducks): Eaves is injured.

Johnny Gaudreau (Calgary Flames): Gaudreau scored once and had 3 assists in Calgary’s 6-3 win over the Jets. Gaudreau took a cross-ice pass and directed it into an open net for his goal.

Brian Gibbons (New Jersey Devils): Gibbons had 14 minutes of ice time in his first game as a Devil.

Noah Hanifin (Carolina Hurricanes): Hanifin scored once in Carolina’s only game last week. His goal tied the game, which would eventually end in a shootout win for the Hurricanes.

Jimmy Hayes (New Jersey Devils): BCI hockey writers were of the opinion that Hayes would improve once he no longer had the pressure of playing for his hometown Bruins, and we seem to be right. In his first game in New Jersey he had 7 shots on goal, 4 hits, and the game-winning goal, all in only 13 minutes of playing time. Hayes’ goal came off of a wide shot on a Devils’ power play.

Kevin Hayes (New York Rangers): Hayes picked up a secondary assist in the Rangers’ loss to Toronto. He saw a decent amount of ice time in all 3 Rangers’ games last week.

Chris Kreider (New York Rangers): Kreider recorded 3 assists last week - 2 in NY’s loss to Toronto and the secondary assist on the GWG against Montreal.

Michael Matheson (Florida Panthers): Matheson recently signed an 8 year contract with the Panthers. He had 4 shots on goal, 2 hits, and 5 blocks over 2 games last week.

Ian McCoshen (Florida Panthers): McCoshen had a solid week for the Panthers, with 4 hits and 3 SOG over 2 games.

Brooks Orpik (Washington Capitals): Orpik continues to play a physical game - he had 9 hits over 2 games last week.

Zach Sanford (St. Louis Blues): Sanford is injured.

Steve Santini (New Jersey Devils): Santini had 2 shots on goal and 3 hits in his first game of the season.

Cory Schneider (New Jersey Devils): Schneider made 40 saves to lead the Devils to a 4-1 win over Colorado.

Colin White (Ottawa Senators): White is injured.

Miles Wood (New Jersey Devils): Wood was a healthy scratch last week.

AHL

Patrick Brown (Charlotte Checkers): Brown had 2 assists in the Checkers’ 5-4 win over Hartford, including on the game-winner.

Chris Calnan (Binghamton Devils): Calnan did not play last week.

Austin Cangelosi (Binghamton Devils): Cangelosi had 1 SOG in the Devils’ only game last week.

Tommy Cross (Providence Bruins): Cross scored Providence’s fourth goal in a 5-2 win over Springfield.

Thatcher Demko (Utica Comets): Demko made 24 saves in a loss to the Marlies, allowing 3 goals.

Ryan Fitzgerald (Providence Bruins): Fitzgerald scored Providence’s game-winner in the Bruins’ victory over Springfield.

Matty Gaudreau (Bridgeport Sound Tigers): Gaudreau had 1 SOG in Bridgeport’s only game last week.

Stephen Gionta (Bridgeport Sound Tigers): Gionta had a quiet game for the Sound Tigers.

Parker Milner (Hershey Bears): Milner had a rough game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, allowing 6 goals on 30 shots.

Philip Samuelsson (Charlotte Checkers): Samuelsson had the secondary assist on the GWG in the Checkers’ 5-4 win over Hartford.

Ben Smith (Toronto Marlies): Smith had 1 goal and 2 assists last week.

Alex Tuch (Chicago Wolves): Tuch had a hat trick and an assist in the Wolves’ first 6-5 loss to Texas last week.

Joe Whitney (Hartford Wolfpack): Whitney had a goal and an assist last week.

ECHL

The ECHL season has not yet begun. Here are the alums in the league:

Patch Alber (Kansas City Mavericks)

Barry Almeida (Worcester Railers)

Adam Gilmour (Iowa Wild)

Travis Jeke (Manchester Monarchs)

John Muse (Reading Royals)

Scott Savage (Jacksonville Ice Men) [Did you know that Jacksonville used to have an ECHL team called the Lizard Kings and they chose Ice Men for the new team instead of going back to the best name ever?]

Steve Whitney (South Carolina Stingrays)

Europe

Blake Bolden (Ladies Team Lugano): Bolden has 1 goal and 1 assist in 3 games.

Nathan Gerbe (Genève-Servette HC): Gerbe has 1 goal and 3 assists over 11 games so far this season.

Cam Spiro (Frederikshavn White Hawks): Spiro just signed with Frederikshavn in Denmark.

NWHL

The NWHL season has not yet begun. The following players are members of the Boston Pride:

Lexi Bender, Emily Field, Kaliya Johnson, Meagan Mangene, Haley Skarupa (rumored), Dana Trivigno

CWHL

The CWHL has not yet begun. The following players are in the CWHL this season:

Melissa Bizzari (Boston Blades)

Kristina Brown (Boston Blades)

Dru Burns (Boston Blades)

Meghan Grieves (Boston Blades)

Erin Kickham (Boston Blades)

Kate Leary (Boston Blades)

Kelli Stack (Kunlun Red Star)

Team USA

Alex Carpenter (US Women’s Olympic Team)

Kali Flanagan (US Women’s Olympic Team)

Brian Gionta (Probably training for US Men’s Olympic Team)

Megan Keller (US Women’s Olympic Team)

Emily Pfalzer (US Women’s Olympic Team)